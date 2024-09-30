New shop opens on site of former Wilko store in Horsham
A new shop has opened on the site of the former Wilko store in Horsham.
The shop – on the West Street corner of Swan Walk shopping centre – opened at the weekend and sells a range of homeware items including curtains, bedding, rugs, electricals, luggage, kitchenware and toys.
And another store is set to open soon nearby. The Danish company Sostrene Grene is moving into the former Entertainer toy shop opposite the Lynd Cross pub.
The company, which has 21 branches across the UK, prides itself on selling ‘stylish decor’, home furniture, crafts and gifts.
