New shop to open in Worthing town centre this weekend
Nationwide jewellers Warren James will open its first ever branch in Worthing on Saturday (May 3) at 10am. It will be located in Montague Street, in the unit previously occupied by Yours clothing, which closed down last year.
The store opening is creating five jobs for local people.
One of the Warren James team said: “I think we're going to do well, there’s lots of footfall here and people are already really interested. We can’t wait to open on Saturday and welcome people into the store.”
Warren James is known for its low-price jewellery. It also sells lab-grown diamonds, and vermeil, which is gold on silver jewellery.
The firm already has three branches in Sussex, in Crawley, Eastbourne and Hastings.
