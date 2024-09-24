National clothing retailer to close one of its West Sussex stores
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A poster in the window of the store, in Montague Street, said it will shut for the final time this weekend, on Saturday, September 28.
The closing down poster also advises customers that their next nearest branch is in Bognor Regis, and that online shopping is still available. A smaller notice said the store is selling its fixtures and fittings.
The firm is described on its website as: “At Yours we champion women and their curves. We lead the way when it comes to plus size clothing that fits and flatters, making fashion that fits and not fashion to fit into. With figure flattering styles across multiple ranges and collections in UK sizes 14-40, we strive to provide affordable, quality and on-trend pieces that allow all our customers to look good, feel great and stand proudly in their body. From everyday wardrobe favourites to occasion wear must-haves, we don’t compromise when it comes to making fashion that fits everyBODY.”
Yours was contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.