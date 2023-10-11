New Starbucks in West Sussex: Work nearly finished on drive-thru coffee shop

The Littlehampton area’s first Starbucks branch could be opening soon.

Work on a new drive-thru Starbucks in a Rustington car park looks to be nearing completion.

The newest Sussex location for the global coffee shop chain is being built in Rustington Retail Park, which is also home to Pets at Home, Halfords and Dunelm.

This will be the first Starbucks in the Littlehampton area, with the nearest branches currently being the two in Worthing and one in Bognor Regis.

Park of the car park has been cordoned off to make room for the build and the drive-thru lane. The café will also have some indoor seating.

While an opening date has not yet been confirmed, the exterior looks to be nearly complete, with work inside the store progressing fast. A poster outside the new branch states it is recruiting for staff and urges people to apply online.

There have been rumours on social media that it is to open in the middle of November, but a Starbucks representative would not confirm this. A spokesperson said: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks experience to customers in Rustington in the future and will be in touch once we have more specific plans to share.”

