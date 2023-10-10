Multi-million-pound Littlehampton town centre regeneration scheme complete – big celebration planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Littlehampton Town Council, the project has improved the look and feel of the town centre making it a great place to work, visit, socialise and spend time.

The earlier phases in Beach Road/East Street and High Street cost around £3.8million, which included government grant funding from Coastal Communities Fund, and the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund and contributions from both Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council. West Sussex County Council provided £1.25million for the Terminus Road phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other enhancements in the Littlehampton Town Centre Public Realm Improvement Scheme include seating, planters and trees. Just outside the railway station is a new, double-stack cycle shelter and a widened footway – both to encourage active/sustainable travel options. For those arriving by train and heading into town, there are clearer crossing points to make it even more accessible.

There will be an event in Littlehampton High Street to celebrate the town centre regeneration being complete. Picture: Littlehampton Town Council

Speaking about the event, chair of the town council’s finance and policy committee, Councillor Alan Butcher, said: “We are inviting residents, businesses and visitors to join us at a free event in the precinct to celebrate the end of the works. Many people may not have seen the finished project and I’m sure they will be surprised to see how much it has uplifted the public space. The celebration will open with a ribbon cutting at 11am and will be followed by performances from Sussex Steel and Nolan Davis, free children’s rides, workshops courtesy of West Sussex Music and Artswork, free face painting and character walkabouts.”

Councillor Steve Waight, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Support Services and Economic Development said: “The Littlehampton Town Centre Public Realm Improvement Scheme is a triumph for partnership working between Arun District Council, Littlehampton Town Council, West Sussex County Council and contractors. The whole aim was to make Littlehampton town centre a more attractive place to visit, to shop in and enjoy, for both residents and visitors: the results, with the greater sense of connectivity for the town centre, are a credit to everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council, said: “The results of this joint project are fantastic. The new paving makes the town centre look completely rejuvenated, and the additional features like the planting, benches and new bins make the area look much more inviting.

“We are very grateful to all the traders who were so patient while the work was being done. We know that shopping habits have changed and that shoppers don’t frequent stores like they once did, but we will continue to promote our town centres and all our independent shops as they have so much to offer. Projects like this help to boost the wider economy and the improved connectivity will hopefully increase footfall into the town centre.”