More details on plans for 260 new homes on a prime site in Horsham are to be outlined at a public meeting on Monday (December 5).

National urban regeneration specialists Muse Developments want to build the homes at Horsham Enterprise Park – the site of former pharmaceutical company Novartis – along with shops and businesses.

The developers held a public consultation on the plans in September and are now planning a follow-up where they say they will provide more detail on the residential part of the site off Parsonage Road.

A spokesperson said: “Local residents are invited to join Muse for a second ‘community conversation’ at The Holbrook Club, North Heath Lane, Horsham, on Monday December 5 from 3pm to 8pm. “Attendees will be able to see how the plans have progressed and responded to public feedback. As before, attendees will also be able to speak to members of the project team and leave further valuable feedback.

How the new development on the former Novartis site in Horsham could look

“The vision is to create a thriving and sustainable neighbourhood which brings people and place together, with high quality public spaces and landscaping, and a range of measures to encourage sustainable travel.

“This community event will provide more detail on the residential part of the site, where around 260 homes are proposed across a range of apartments, townhouses and mews houses, with 35 per cent of this ringfenced as Affordable Housing.”