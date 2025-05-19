New store opens in Horsham shopping centre
A new shop has opened in Horsham town centre.
Hotter Shoes opened its doors to customers at its premises in Swan Walk yesterday (Sunday May 18).
The company, which prides itself on offering shoes of ‘style and comfort’, previously had premises in West Street.
The new shop is on a site in Swan Walk previously occupied by clothing firm Weird Fish which closed last month.
Hotter offers a range of footwear including boots, shoes, sandals, heels, trainers and slippers.