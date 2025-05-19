New store opens in Horsham shopping centre

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 10:53 BST
A new shop has opened in Horsham town centre.

Hotter Shoes opened its doors to customers at its premises in Swan Walk yesterday (Sunday May 18).

The company, which prides itself on offering shoes of ‘style and comfort’, previously had premises in West Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new shop is on a site in Swan Walk previously occupied by clothing firm Weird Fish which closed last month.

Hotter offers a range of footwear including boots, shoes, sandals, heels, trainers and slippers.

Related topics:West Street
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice