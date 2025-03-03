New sushi and hot food outlet opens in Worthing
Kokoro in Warwick Street has opened, months after it was revealed the national chain was set to open up a Worthing branch. Customers could be seen sitting inside the venue and enjoying a range of dishes at the weekend.
It is located in the unit previously occupied by Triple Two Coffee. Founded by Rak-Kyu Park just over a decade ago, Kokoro has around 50 locations across the UK including two already in Sussex – in Brighton and Chichester.
Its website says: “KOKORO’s success can be attributed to our customers’ appreciation for authentic and delicious meals, supported by good service through KOKORO’s reliable quality management in sourcing and packaging.”
On the Kokoro website, menu items include chicken katsu curry, sweet and sour chicken, Kokoro beef bulgogi and kimchi fried rice.
For more information, see https://kokorouk.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.