New upmarket shop opens in Horsham town centre
Upmarket menswear and country clothing store Brook Taverner has opened in West Street.
The store has established shops in many towns and cities across Scotland and England including in West Sussex at Chichester.
The clothing chain was established more than 100 years ago and prides itself on ‘quality and craftsmanship.’
It was founded in 1912 by Frank Brook and Walter Taverner. The company says: “The two embarked on a relentless pursuit of the finest and most prestigious cloths, materials, and tailors worldwide to lovingly create their suits, jackets, trousers and outerwear.
"It was soon evident that Brook Taverner was destined to become the legacy of distinctive style and the benchmark of quality we know today.”