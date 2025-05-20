New West Sussex village cafe postpones opening plans

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 11:59 BST
A new cafe which was due to open in a West Sussex village this month has postponed its plans.

Southdowns Patisserie & Café was originally scheduled to open for business at Wharf Farm, Newbridge Road, Wisborough Green, on May 31.

But it has now announced that it has had to temporarily shelve its plans. It says in a message to customers on social media: "Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to postpone our grand opening originally scheduled for the 31st of May.

“At the Southdowns Patisserie, we want to deliver all aspects at a high level in all areas. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding.

The cafe is to open at Wharf Farm, Newbridge Road, Wisborough Greenplaceholder image
“We are looking forward to seeing all our previous customers and keen to show our new venture to you all. We will keep you all updated.”

The business has previously operated as a handcrafted patisserie via pop-ups and special events.

