A new cafe/wine bar is getting set to open in Storrington

A new wine bar is getting set to open in a Sussex village.

The cafe/wine bar – Tipple and Taste – will be situated in Mill Lane, Storrington.

An application has been submitted to Horsham District Council for an alcohol license for the premises which are planned to open from 12 noon to 10pm every day.

