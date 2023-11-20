New Worthing clothes shop has opened – and it looks warm and inviting inside

A clothing boutique has opened in the heart of Worthing’s town centre.

Located in the stunning Royal Arcade, Keep Boutique held its grand opening on Saturday (November 18) when lots of keen shoppers headed through the doors.

Run by Clare Kirkland, the store sells womenswear, kidswear and accessories. Clare has spent the past few weeks fitting out the unit, and is now open Wednesday to Sunday each week.

Clare, who has a background in styling services, previously said she hopes to offer customers very wearable, long-lasting items of clothing that are versatile and can be styled in many different ways.

A website for the boutique will be up and running very soon.

Keep Boutique is open There is a new clothes shop in Worthing. Keep Boutique is in the Royal Arcade and is open every Wednesday to Sunday.

Clare Kirkland at her shop before it opened

3 . Keep Boutique is open There is a new clothes shop in Worthing. Keep Boutique is in the Royal Arcade and is open every Wednesday to Sunday. Photo: Clare Kirkland