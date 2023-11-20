Popular Worthing coffee shop wins award – and releases its yummy sounding festive menu
Jones Coffee Co, in Chapel Road, opened in the summer of 2022 with the aim of serving the best coffee in a friendly, welcoming, environment.
It offers a range of hot and cold drinks alongside breakfast and lunch options and sweet treats – many of which are vegetarian/vegan and/or gluten-free – and a rotating range of seasonal specials.
“We are delighted and also humbled to be recognised,” said Katie Jones, co-owner of Jones Coffee Co.
“As a small independent it means a lot; to be shortlisted was a wonderful thing and we didn’t expect to win on the night, in such a competitive category, but we are hugely thankful to all those who were involved in the nominating and judging process.
“It is credit to our brilliant team in the shop, who deliver great customer service and a friendly face to all those who pop in for a coffee.
“Most importantly too we are grateful to everyone who has visited us since we opened and who support us. We always wanted to be a hub for the community and to be accessible to all, and we will continue to strive to be that.”
They currently have their festive menu available in the shop, which includes a range of seasonal options such as Gingerbread Latte, Ho-Ho-Honeycomb Latte, Irish Cream Hot Chocolate, and Christmas Clementine Hot Chocolate.
10p from the sale of every festive drink will again be going to local charity Turning Tides this year.
You can also find seasonal special sourdough toasties, including Brie & Cranberry and vegan ‘Merry-Mozzarella’.
They are open seven days a week at 28 Chapel Road, Worthing.