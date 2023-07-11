A brand-new gourmet food hall is preparing to open its doors in the heart of Worthing.

Expected to open in Worthing town centre in August, Forest Row ‘aims to revolutionize the dining experience’ by bringing together a ‘diverse selection of food vendors under one roof’.

The food hall will feature an ‘array of vendors’ specializing in ‘different cuisines from around the world’.

The man behind the new venture, Simon Darcy, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Worthing's newest culinary destination, where food lovers can embark on a unique gastronomic journey.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Our vision is to create a vibrant space that celebrates the art of food, encourages culinary exploration, and fosters a sense of community. We have carefully curated a selection of food vendors who are passionate about their craft, and we believe they will offer an unparalleled dining experience for our visitors."

Announcing the news on Tuesday (July 11), a spokesperson for Forest Row said food enthusiasts in Worthing and surrounding areas ‘are in for a treat’, adding: “With an eclectic range of culinary delights from a variety of vendors, this vibrant gastronomic destination promises to delight the taste buds of local residents and visitors alike.

“This innovative concept allows visitors to explore a cornucopia of flavors, textures, and aromas, all in a communal and convivial atmosphere.

“With a focus on quality and creativity, visitors can expect a wide range of culinary options, from tantalizing street food to exquisite gourmet delicacies.

"Whether you crave authentic Thai dishes, succulent burgers, mouthwatering creole treats, or indulgent desserts, the food hall will cater to every palate and preference.”

In addition to the ‘diverse range of food options’, the gourmet food hall will ‘provide a modern and inviting ambiance’, suitable for individuals, couples and groups.

"The venue will also host regular events, such as cooking demonstrations, food and wine pairings, and themed nights, to engage and entertain the community,” the spokesperson added.

"The management team is working diligently to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all visitors, from the moment they step foot into this culinary haven.

Further information regarding the vendors, official opening date, and special events will be announced in the coming weeks.