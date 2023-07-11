NationalWorldTV
A Worthing car park, which had been reserved for NHS staff, can now be used by the general public again.
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST

Worthing Borough Council said ‘one of our car parks’ in Lyndhurst Road has returned to being a public pay and display car park – ‘opening up more spaces for people’ visiting the town and the hospital.

“Since the pandemic, the smaller car park to the east had been reserved for the use of NHS staff,” a borough council spokesperson said.

During and after the pandemic, the NHS required more parking for staff working at Worthing Hospital and ‘therefore leased the car park on a temporary basis’, the council explained.

During and after the pandemic, the NHS required more parking for staff working at Worthing Hospital and ‘therefore leased the car park on a temporary basis’. Photo: Adur & Worthing CouncilsDuring and after the pandemic, the NHS required more parking for staff working at Worthing Hospital and ‘therefore leased the car park on a temporary basis’. Photo: Adur & Worthing Councils
It will be more expensive to leave your car in this car park than it was before the pandemic. The new prices for Worthing's car parks came into effect on June 9.

A council spokesperson said: “The price of parking has risen in Worthing to help fund vital services, contribute towards maintenance of the town’s key sites and to support the most vulnerable. Lyndhurst Road is one of four car parks in the town which has increased by 10p per hour that visitors stay there.”

