Nine great places to grab delicious coffee and cake in Worthing

As Worthing’s bustling food scene goes from strength to strength, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite coffee shops.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 10th May 2023, 18:53 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 18:57 BST

There’s so many great places all across the town to grab a hot drink and something sweet, but here’s just a few we like because of their yummy cakes and flavoursome coffee.

We’re always looking to update our lists, so if you think somewhere should be featured, let us know in the social media comments.

Most of the cakes sold at Laughing Dog, in Brighton Road, are homemade on site. There's a vast selection of loaf cakes and pastries, and the large café is also dog-friendly.

1. Laughing Dog

Not only do they make a mean flat white at Munch in the Royal Arcade, you'd be hard-pressed to find friendlier service anywhere. Owner Samantha Curran-Jackson gets to know all her customers, and it makes for a really welcoming atmosphere. Plus, chef Teresa Curran-Jackson bakes all the cakes on site, and they're bloomin' delicious!

3. Munch

