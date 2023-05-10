As Worthing’s bustling food scene goes from strength to strength, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite coffee shops.
There’s so many great places all across the town to grab a hot drink and something sweet, but here’s just a few we like because of their yummy cakes and flavoursome coffee.
We’re always looking to update our lists, so if you think somewhere should be featured, let us know in the social media comments.
1. Laughing Dog
Most of the cakes sold at Laughing Dog, in Brighton Road, are homemade on site. There's a vast selection of loaf cakes and pastries, and the large café is also dog-friendly. Photo: Katherine HM
2. Laughing Dog
Most of the cakes sold at Laughing Dog, in Brighton Road, are homemade on site. There's a vast selection of loaf cakes and pastries, and the large café is also dog-friendly. Photo: Katherine HM
3. Munch
Not only do they make a mean flat white at Munch in the Royal Arcade, you'd be hard-pressed to find friendlier service anywhere. Owner Samantha Curran-Jackson gets to know all her customers, and it makes for a really welcoming atmosphere. Plus, chef Teresa Curran-Jackson bakes all the cakes on site, and they're bloomin' delicious! Photo: Katherine HM
4. Munch
Not only do they make a mean flat white at Munch in the Royal Arcade, you'd be hard-pressed to find friendlier service anywhere. Owner Samantha Curran-Jackson gets to know all her customers, and it makes for a really welcoming atmosphere. Plus, chef Teresa Curran-Jackson bakes all the cakes on site, and they're bloomin' delicious! Photo: Katherine HM