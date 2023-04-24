Since the global coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the face of our town has changed a lot.

While some hospitality sector businesses were forced to shut down, we have also seen the opening of some amazing food and drink ventures.

Here, we celebrate some of the restaurants, cafés, bars, take-aways and other food-related offerings to have opened in Worthing in the last three years.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, so if you would like your new food business to be featured, please let us know.

It comes after the BBC looked at Ordnance Survey data on how our high streets have changed since the beginning of Covid.

So, here are 35 of the newest food and drink venues in our town.

1 . Real Patisserie Real Patisserie opened its first Worthing branch in April, 2023, in Broadwater Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Madrid to Mumbai Madrid to Mumbai Artisan Bakery, owned by Javier Navasques, began serving customers on Saturday, April 1 in Heene Road, at the edge of the West End. Photo: Sam Morton

3 . The Cricketers The Cricketers, in Broadwater, opened in April 2023 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Nando's Nando's opened in March, 2023 Photo: Katherine HM

Next Page Page 1 of 9