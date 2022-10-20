The store will open at Billingshurst Business Park on Stane Street for the first time at 8am on Thursday November 3 – and it is offering shoppers a range of bargain deals to mark the occasion.

Store bosses say that there will be exclusive deals on selected products on opening day including a Sharp 24" HD Ready Smart TV for £99, a Bluetooth speaker priced at £7.99 and a wall-mounted ceramic heater and fan at £19.99.

The new store features the supermarket’s famous in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and ‘ample parking for cars and bicycles.’

The new Lidl store in Billingshurst will open next month - with bargains on offer on the opening day

The new store will create around 40 new jobs and, say bosses, new starters will benefit from Lidl’s recent staff wage increase.

"New starters will be paid the highest rate of any UK supermarket,” says the company.

James Mitchell, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Billingshurst. We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank all those who have played a part in delivering this new store.

"We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to everyone within the local community.”

The new supermarket forms part of the company's ongoing £1.3bn investment across the country in 2021 and 2022. Lidl GB says it is now the sixth largest supermarket in the UK.