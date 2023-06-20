NationalWorldTV
Opening date announced for new upmarket bakery and cafe in Horsham

An opening date has been announced for an upmarket bakery and cafe which is moving into premises in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Gail’s Bakery is planning to move into the former Prezzo restaurant site in Horsham’s Carfax and says it will open on July 4.

The company says in a statement: “We will open our first neighbourhood bakery in Horsham on 4th July 2023, serving GAIL’s artisan sourdough breads, pastries, sandwiches, and cakes alongside our specialty House Blend coffee.”

The bakery, which promotes itself with the slogan ‘Good honest food,’ adds: “We take the time to make our bread, pastries, cakes, breakfasts and lunches as we always have – with care, by hand and according to the season.”

An opening date has been announced for a new Gail's bakery and cafe in HorshamAn opening date has been announced for a new Gail's bakery and cafe in Horsham
The chain has a number of outlets in London as well as in Guildford, Godalming and Reigate.

