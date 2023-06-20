An opening date has been announced for an upmarket bakery and cafe which is moving into premises in Horsham town centre.

Gail’s Bakery is planning to move into the former Prezzo restaurant site in Horsham’s Carfax and says it will open on July 4.

The company says in a statement: “We will open our first neighbourhood bakery in Horsham on 4th July 2023, serving GAIL’s artisan sourdough breads, pastries, sandwiches, and cakes alongside our specialty House Blend coffee.”

The bakery, which promotes itself with the slogan ‘Good honest food,’ adds: “We take the time to make our bread, pastries, cakes, breakfasts and lunches as we always have – with care, by hand and according to the season.”

An opening date has been announced for a new Gail's bakery and cafe in Horsham