New shop opens in Horsham

A new shop has opened in Horsham.
Sarah Page
Sarah Page
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST

Beauty treatment shop Becky’s Lashes & Brows in Caterways offers eyelash extensions, eyebrow waxing and tinting, eyebrow lamination, microblading, powder brows and lip blush.

Owner Becky Mann, 23, first started her one-woman business three years ago from the front room of her flat – and is now set to employ staff in the near future.

Becky was previously working as a carer, but went part time to launch her business. “As much as I loved helping vulnerable people and caring for them, I knew it wasn’t what I wanted to do forever,” she said.

A new shop has opened in Horsham and is already set for expansionA new shop has opened in Horsham and is already set for expansion
"I’d always got my lashes done and admired the girls that did them, so I just thought I’d give it a go.”

But it wasn’t long after she started her business that the pandemic struck. “I think I was open for 20 days-ish and then we went into lockdown,” said Becky. "I then couldn’t open for a few months. It was hard.”

But she managed to re-start and expand with different treatments on offer after using lockdown to learn new skills.

Becky's Lashes & Brows has opened in Caterways, HorshamBecky's Lashes & Brows has opened in Caterways, Horsham
“In April 2021 I moved into my first beauty room in the gym in Warnham, it was a tiny box room but it was better than my front room!

"After six months I moved into a bigger room in the same place. From then on I worked really hard to earn enough money to open my own shop.

"It’s always something I’ve wanted to do since I started my business, and I feel proud that I managed to achieve it in just three years."

