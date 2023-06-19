Beauty treatment shop Becky’s Lashes & Brows in Caterways offers eyelash extensions, eyebrow waxing and tinting, eyebrow lamination, microblading, powder brows and lip blush.

Owner Becky Mann, 23, first started her one-woman business three years ago from the front room of her flat – and is now set to employ staff in the near future.

Becky was previously working as a carer, but went part time to launch her business. “As much as I loved helping vulnerable people and caring for them, I knew it wasn’t what I wanted to do forever,” she said.

"I’d always got my lashes done and admired the girls that did them, so I just thought I’d give it a go.”

But it wasn’t long after she started her business that the pandemic struck. “I think I was open for 20 days-ish and then we went into lockdown,” said Becky. "I then couldn’t open for a few months. It was hard.”

But she managed to re-start and expand with different treatments on offer after using lockdown to learn new skills.

“In April 2021 I moved into my first beauty room in the gym in Warnham, it was a tiny box room but it was better than my front room!

"After six months I moved into a bigger room in the same place. From then on I worked really hard to earn enough money to open my own shop.