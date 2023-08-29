A Horsham mum who is passionate about doing her bit for the environment has come up with a new way of cutting waste from children’s parties.

Mum-of-two Rose Hobbs has launched ‘Party In A Box’ – an eco-friendly business that hires out party essentials in a bid to cut down on the use of plastic.

"I was starting to notice a lot of waste from my children’s parties,” said Rose, who lives with her family in Faygate. “I had a huge bin liner filled with paper plates and napkins. There was so much waste accumulating for half an hour of fun.

"I started to make my parties more eco-friendly and I thought it would be lovely to hire these things out to help other families” – and Party In A Box was born.

An Easter-themed Party In A Box. Photo contributed

Each box contains a fabric tablecloth, napkins, a table runner, placemats, table decorations, cups, plates, bowls, cutlery, cake stand/cupcake stand and serving platter, water jugs, fabric bunting, biodegradable balloons, party favour boxes, cake topper and set-up instructions.

Customers can order the boxes on the Party In a Box website at https://mypartyinabox.co.uk/ The customer hires the box which is delivered 2-3 days before the party and sets the party up themselves with step-by-step set-up instructions. After the party, a courier collects the box on the next working day.

"The only thing the customer has to do is wash the plates,” said Rose, who is planning to ship her boxes all over the UK.

The boxes can be themed on specific topics such as a fairy, mermaid, Minecraft, XBox, Superhero – and more.

Rose Hobbs with daughters Havana and Téa. Photo contributed

At the moment there are 20+ themes aimed at children, “but,” said Rose, “I am introducing a ‘Pick your own’ Party in a Box. Having done a few events such as baby showers and milestone birthdays, I think these would be very popular for adults. I would, in the near future, like to introduce seasonal themes. “Anything to help reduce our carbon footprint.

“My plan is to start including costume hire and party games as well for parents that can't afford the cost of hiring an entertainer.”