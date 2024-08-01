The White Hart – situated by the River Arun next to the Stopham Bridge at Pulborugh – is on the market with a leasehold price of £50,000.
The original leasehold of the 16th century pub within the South Downs National Park was on offer for £70,000. Leisure property specialists Fleurets say: “It is now available at a significantly reduced guide price.”
Current vendor Rochelle Coutinho said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed our time at The White Hart and have made some wonderful memories. However, we are a young family with kids under four, so we have decided that it's time to sell up to focus on our family.”
Fleurets says: “The White Hart not only offers a charming location but also multiple trade areas, a decked patio overlooking the river, an additional decked area, a garden with an outside bar, and a car park.”
And Fleurets south divisional director Nick Earee added: “The White Hart is an idyllic Grade II listed pub situated within the South Downs National Park. The significant price reduction to £50,000 offers a new purchaser an even more attractive opportunity to take over a successful pub and we expect to see a high level of interest.”
