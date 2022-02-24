Plans for major new Horsham supermarket move further forward

Morrisons announced proposals for the new store earlier this year on land north of Horsham where 2,750 new homes are to be built.

Now the company has submitted a formal planning application to Horsham District Council.

If approved, the development would create around 190 new jobs.

A visualisation of what the new Horsham supermarket could look like

Morrisons says the store would include its full range of fresh food including its ‘Market Street’ with specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

It would also have a customer cafe, a garden centre, 319-space car park, cycle store and home delivery area.

Access to the supermarket would be off Rusper Road.

A public consultation on Morrisons’ proposals was held earlier this year with many local residents expressing support for the new store.

The land north of Horsham where the supermarket is proposed to be sited - now named Mowbray - is undergoing phased development.

Outline planning permission for the whole Mowbray estate was granted in 2018.

As well as ultimately providing 2,750 homes, it will include a business park, community centre, leisure facilities, public open space and landscaping.

