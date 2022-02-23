New shop gets set to open in Horsham

The household goods shop - called Onkaar Pandora Box in Crawley Road, Roffey - is aiming to open ‘before May.’

A spokesman for the retailer said: “Our aim is to save customers time and money by being convenient as a one stop shop.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We sell hardware, DIY, stationery, toys, household plastic - whether this is for your kitchen, storage or office - all cleaning products, seasonal lines like Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day etc.”

Crawley Road, Roffey, Horsham

The store also plans to stock wool, haberdashery, carpets and rugs, frames, gardening equipment, partyware, pet supplies, gifts, kitchenware, mobile phone accessories - and more.

The spokesman added: “Hopefully we are planning to open before May 2022.”

Have you also read Horsham pub offers free beer to local women