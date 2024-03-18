Plans put forward for changes to Horsham cafe after vandal attacks
A company known as The Pickled Kitchen wants to build an outdoor kitchen hut and install a roof over a pergola at Kaya Cafe in Horsham Park.
It is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to make the changes.
Agents PS Designs, in a statement to the council, say that the proposals would enhance ‘outdoor seating facilities for customer service while integrating a flat roof for weather protection.’
They say: “The introduction of a timber-clad structure within the pergola aims to enhance seating security, addressing previous vandalism incidents.” And, they add: “As well as an enjoyable area of sheltered seating, the proposed trellis will also provide a more secure area for the seating area, given Kaya has experienced acts of vandalism on three separate occasions, resulting in damaged tables, benches and plant pots.”
Kaya Cafe is part of an old stable block which was originally part of the nearby historic Grade II listed Park House.
PS Designs say: “Historically, the stable block served as an auxiliary structure to Park House, and the design of the kitchen hut mirrors this purpose while harmonizing with the surrounding landscape, particularly the garden area of Park House.
"Moreover, the existing building, now utilized for private business, has long been a vital component of the park's amenities, serving as a communal hub.
"Consequently, the addition of the kitchen hut is viewed as enhancing this aspect of the building and its immediate surroundings, without detriment to the listed
building's setting, but rather offering a public benefit."