Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A company known as The Pickled Kitchen wants to build an outdoor kitchen hut and install a roof over a pergola at Kaya Cafe in Horsham Park.

It is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to make the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agents PS Designs, in a statement to the council, say that the proposals would enhance ‘outdoor seating facilities for customer service while integrating a flat roof for weather protection.’

Kaya Cafe in Horsham Park: There are plans to add a kitchen hut and roof to the pergola following vandal attacks

They say: “The introduction of a timber-clad structure within the pergola aims to enhance seating security, addressing previous vandalism incidents.” And, they add: “As well as an enjoyable area of sheltered seating, the proposed trellis will also provide a more secure area for the seating area, given Kaya has experienced acts of vandalism on three separate occasions, resulting in damaged tables, benches and plant pots.”

Kaya Cafe is part of an old stable block which was originally part of the nearby historic Grade II listed Park House.

PS Designs say: “Historically, the stable block served as an auxiliary structure to Park House, and the design of the kitchen hut mirrors this purpose while harmonizing with the surrounding landscape, particularly the garden area of Park House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Moreover, the existing building, now utilized for private business, has long been a vital component of the park's amenities, serving as a communal hub.

"Consequently, the addition of the kitchen hut is viewed as enhancing this aspect of the building and its immediate surroundings, without detriment to the listed