Plans revealed for former Jack Wills building in Chichester

Melanie Luckes, is the founder and owner of Luckes in North Street.

The superfood cafe serves breakfast, lunch, coffee, cake and afternoon with the tag line ‘feel good food’. She also owns Little Luckes in the carpark of Waitrose in Chichester and has a catering business.

She said: “In partnership with the owners of Forty North Street in Chichester we are planning to open a restaurant.

Picture: Kingsbridge Estates

“It will serve seasonal produce and foraged foods, local fish fresh off the boats with a Japanese twist.

“I want to install an open fire so I can cook on there as I feel it adds another taste profile to the food.

The restaurant will serve lunch, dinner and have a bar for drinks.

Melanie, a trained chef and nutritionist, said: “It is a beautiful building and we are going to breathe new life back into it.

“I have a garden designer who is going to redesign the front garden area so it will be beautiful when people walk past or if people want a drink they can sit outside.”

In early 2020 Kingsbridge gained planning consent to convert the building, currently let to Jack Wills and Handelsbanken, from retail to office use – read more here.

Melanie and the owners are currently seeking planning permission to change the use of the building.

As for the name it hasn’t been decided yet but one Melanie has considered is Luckes at Number Forty.