Plans to convert Sussex village pub into flats

Plans are being put forward to convert a Sussex village pub into flats.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:22 BST

Owners of the pub – The Lamb Inn between Horsham and Crawley – say they are seeking planning permission to turn the pub into four flats because of ‘mounting losses.’

In a planning statement to Horsham District Council, planning expert Christopher Peters says that pub owners Benedict Bokor-Ingram and Chris Durnin

had not taken the decision to close the pub ‘lightly.’

Owners of The Lamb Inn at Lambs Green, Rusper, are planning to turn the pub into flats
He said they had “explored every possibility to keep the pub open, however due to mounting losses, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic as well as mounting energy costs, the retention of the pub for its existing use is no longer viable.”

He said they had marketed the property – at Lambs Green, Rusper – unsuccessfully for a number of years but had not been able to find a suitable buyer.

He added: “Due to the rising financial burden of keeping the pub open, in addition to suitable offers for sale, the applicant has had no other option than to look at alternative uses for the building.

“After considering many options, the conversion of the building was settled upon, as a result of the proposal having less of an impact on the fabric of the building, whilst maintaining the countryside setting.

“The proposed conversion of the existing building would, therefore provide a use capable of securing the long-term future of the building and its conversion would make effective use of this under-utilised building and failing business.”

It is planned to convert the ground floor of the pub into three flats with another flat on the first floor.

