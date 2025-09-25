Popular sports retailer to open flagship store in Crawley - tripling the size of existing space

County Mall Shopping Centre has announced that JD Sports will be opening a brand-new flagship store in the heart of Crawley, tripling the size of its existing space.

The sportswear giant is set to relocate into a 15,000sq ft unit in the centre, bringing with it a much larger range of trainers, sports fashion and accessories. The move marks a major investment in Crawley and confirms JD Sports’ long-term commitment to County Mall and its customers.

The new store, which will take over the former Superdry and adjacent space, will provide shoppers with an even bigger and better shopping experience, making it one of the standout destinations within the centre.

Simon Cuckow, Centre Manager at County Mall, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing a much bigger JD Sports to County Mall. This is fantastic news for Crawley and for our shoppers, who will soon be able to enjoy a flagship store from one of the UK’s favourite sports and fashion brands.

“JD Sports has been part of the County Mall family for many years, and their decision to expand here is a real vote of confidence in both the centre and the town.”

For more than 30 years, County Mall has been the leading shopping destination in Sussex, home to over 80 stores and more than 200 brands across fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle.

This follows the announcement Muffin Break is opening branch in County Mall.