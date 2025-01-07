Popular Sussex ice cream parlour to close
On its Facebook page, Bee Sweet Ice Cream Parlour Worthing said it would not be renewing the lease on its South Farm Road store this year and would instead focus on the mobile side of the business.
Owned by Laura Weeks, the business opened in July 2020 and has become popular with families from Worthing and beyond.
The post read: “I’ve made the decision this year to give up the shop in southfarm road. I’m not going to renew the rent contract, a lot has changed in the 5 years since I started & this is the right decision ( although a hard one!) for me & my family especially in these hard times.
“I am not selling Bee Sweet, I will focus on the mobile side of the business & if a shop comes up in the future in a busier location I would consider it.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported us, I achieved more then I ever thought possible. We aren’t going anywhere soon, we will stay till there is a new tenant, so if you have a booking with us, it’s still there.
“And if you’d like to hire us for an event please get in touch! Lots of love , Laura , Josh , Max & the AMAZING Bee Sweet team.”
Laura bought a horse box to take Bee Sweet mobile at the end of last year. She will continue to operate as Bee Sweet from the horse box once the shop closes.
The mum-of-two had previously said opening Bee Sweet was one of the best decisions she had ever made.
