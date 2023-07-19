Popular Worthing ice cream parlour turns three – find out why residents love it so much

​Launching a business in the middle of Covid is not for the faint-hearted.

​But Laura Weeks, owner of popular ice cream parlour Bee Sweet, said it is one of the best decisions she has ever made.

The businesswoman and single mum-of-two has worked hard to make a success of her first hospitality venture, and as it celebrates its third birthday this month, she reflects on how it has come to be so beloved by Worthing’s residents.

She said: “I think people have supported us because they know I’m a single mum and I’ve opened this place during Covid.

"They seem to love seeing us do well, which I’m really grateful for.”

Previously, Laura ran a printing business, but she sold it as she wanted to provide a community facility.

"There wasn’t much to do where I lived in Storrington, especially for kids, so I wanted to provide something.

“But the property I was looking at there fell through, so I ended up finding this place in Worthing and it’s been great.

“The community stuff is really important to us, if we can do something to help people, then we want to do it.

"And I think that’s why people seem to love us, because they can see that we pay back to the community.”

The community outreach has seen the shop, in South Farm Road, provide a food bank during Covid, host an art exhibition in aid of Worthing Soup Kitchen, provide free food and drinks to key workers, run regular free biscuit-decorating sessions for children and most recently setting up a ‘sanitation station’ where people needing sanitary products can come and collect them, no questions asked.

When Bee Sweet opened in July 2020, there were queues outside the shop for three days straight.

And since then, Laura and manager Flick McCluskey have capitalised on its popularity and built up a loyal customer base. They have started doing deliveries and have plans to make their own ice cream and possibly even get a horse truck so they can go mobile.

Laura said: “I find it hard to see myself as a success story, but maybe I’m about 85 per cent of the way there. If I could go back to 19-year-old me, who had just had a baby and didn’t work, I’d love to tell her it was going to be ok.

"Now I am definitely ambitious. I have lots of ideas for what we could do going forward. When I decide I want something, I like to have it straight away, but we might need to save up for a few of my plans.

"The community here have been so good to us, and we hope to still be here for the next three years and beyond serving them.”

To place an order for delivery or collection from Bee Sweet, visit its website.

Undefined: readMore

1 . 37b088e9-877c-471e-aeb0-3aa8acc3ecdc.jpeg Laura Weeks and her team at Bee Sweet, in South Farm Road. Picture: Sabrina Reed photography Photo: Sabrina Reed photography

2 . Bee Sweet birthday Bee Sweet, in South Farm Road, turned three this month Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Bee Sweet birthday Bee Sweet, in South Farm Road, turned three this month Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Bee Sweet birthday Bee Sweet, in South Farm Road, turned three this month Photo: Katherine HM

Next Page Page 1 of 4