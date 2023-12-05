Popular bargain chain B&M is set to open a new shop in Worthing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news was announced this afternoon on the Guildbourne Centre’s Facebook page.

The firm will be opening in the unit previously occupied by Wilko, after it closed down in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wilko store in The Guildbourne Centre, Worthing will close on Thursday, October 5. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The statement on Facebook reads: “The Guildbourne Centre is delighted to announce the arrival B&M Stores who have taken the old Wilko shop

“The Administration process delayed the deal for longer than we would have liked but strong interest from other retailers helped to push it through.

“Worthing has long been a target location for B & M and their decision to come to The Guildbourne Centre vindicates their faith in both Worthing and the Guildbourne Centre as excellent retail locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident that they will drive significantly increased footfall to The Guildbourne Centre.

“Their fit out works will start today and they target opening by February/March next year.

“We welcome them to The Guildbourne Centre and wish them every success.”