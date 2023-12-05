Popular value retailer B&M to open new store in Worthing – and it should be ready in just a few months
The news was announced this afternoon on the Guildbourne Centre’s Facebook page.
The firm will be opening in the unit previously occupied by Wilko, after it closed down in October.
The statement on Facebook reads: “The Guildbourne Centre is delighted to announce the arrival B&M Stores who have taken the old Wilko shop
“The Administration process delayed the deal for longer than we would have liked but strong interest from other retailers helped to push it through.
“Worthing has long been a target location for B & M and their decision to come to The Guildbourne Centre vindicates their faith in both Worthing and the Guildbourne Centre as excellent retail locations.
“We are confident that they will drive significantly increased footfall to The Guildbourne Centre.
“Their fit out works will start today and they target opening by February/March next year.
“We welcome them to The Guildbourne Centre and wish them every success.”
Residents have long suggested they would like a B&M to open in the town, so the news is likely to be met with approval.