Findon Vale Garden Centre has opened in Rogers Lane on the Findon Bypass – replacing Findon Garden Centre, which ceased trading on September 15.

Photos published in October showed what the garden centre will look like after the major makeover, following the site’s acquisition by Your Local Garden Centre Group Ltd.

A spokesperson for the garden centre said: “Findon Vale Garden Centre and Coffee Shop have now partially opened, although the complete refurbishment to the centre will be significant and take over a year to complete.

“A brand-new restaurant, with a state of the art servery, new lifestyle concessions and an extensive plant area are all planned.

“The aim is for Findon Vale to become a place of well-being within the community offering great attention to detail and retail quality as well as a warm welcome.

“We very much look forward to welcoming customers but please be patient whilst the improvements are being carried out, and we continue to make the garden centre a much more enjoyable retail and dining experience.”

The garden centre announced on social media last Monday (March 4) that it had partially reopened.

A statement read: "Please be patient with us whilst improvements are being carried out and our staff are being trained and getting used to the site.”

Replying to questions from interested customers, the garden centre confirmed that a free children's play area is planned as part of the refurbishment.

A spokesperson added: “It is the main ethos of our company to provide an extensive choice of high-quality plants, as well as all your horticultural needs.”

