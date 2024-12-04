A popular restaurant in Worthing can finally welcome customers back after an enforced closure.

Two restaurants on Worthing Pier are among the multiple businesses celebrating the news that they can finally prepare to welcome guests back for the first time in nearly two months.

Worthing Pier reopened on Wednesday (December 4) after the 162-year-old structure had to be temporarily closed for safety reasons on October 10 after suffering storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

Perch on Worthing Pier has been closed ever since and had to lay off staff – whilst the Tern fine-dining restaurant relocated to Littlehampton’s East Beach Café.

Perch on the Pier has since told customers via social media: “WE’RE BACK!

“The wait is finally over – we’ll be reopening our doors from the evening of Thursday 5th December.

“We’re completely delighted to finally know we’re going to be back and we truly can’t wait to see you all very soon!”

Alex Coombes, owner of Perch on the Pier, told the Worthing Herald he was delighted to finally be able to reopen the restaurant.

He added: “We’ve had a bit of winter maintenance the last few days as we’ve been closed for eight weeks. It’s needed some looking after and tidying up [but] it’s survived okay overall.

"The team have been in today doing Christmas decorations and getting it all ready. The kitchen is being prepped and we’re looking good for Thursday night.

“We have been humbled by the support for our return. We are full on Friday night and very busy for Thursday night. It’s looking okay for the weekend. We can always take more and are looking forward to welcoming more people in.”

With repair works facing a number of delays, Alex is relieved he could reopen the restaurant in time for Christmas.

"We didn’t want to let anyone down at Christmas,” he said. “People put faith in us a long time ago about Christmas and we’re really delighted we can open for them and take those bookings.”

The business owner said the staffing situation is ‘okay’ as it has been ‘managed well’.

He explained: “We will come back Thursday night through to Sunday night until the spring and then we will recruit more seven days a week.

"It was important we did the right thing to start with. We made a quick decision in order we could financially support ourselves as long as possible. When we reduced the team size, we made sure everyone was fully paid up and given notices and severances.

“For the other guys, we worked to see what we could do on furlough. They have all come back. Everyone who was furloughed has come back to us.”

In a direct message to customers. Alex added: “We can’t wait to see you again. It feels like it’s been ages. The pier looks fantastic and is busier than ever today. People are walking and having a look around.”

Johnny Stanford – who runs the Tern restaurant on the first floor of the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier – is also excited for the business to return home.

He wrote on Facebook: “Worthing, at long last the news we’ve all been waiting for! After eight weeks we are delighted (and hugely relieved!) to finally share with you the fantastic news that we are due to reopen on Worthing pier next week!

“So without further delay, we are gladly taking bookings for lunch and dinner from Saturday the 7th December!"