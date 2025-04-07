Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Worthing eatery has been crowned the Best Sussex Restaurant at a prestigious awards ceremony.

CrabShack, in Marine Parade, won the accolade at the 2025 BRAVO Awards – Brighton and Sussex’s biggest public food and drink awards, now in their 8th year.

Co-owner Sarah Tinker-Taylor said: “We are all absolutely thrilled to win and achieve the hat trick for Best Sussex Restaurant! It means so much to us as it is added confirmation that our customers still love what we do and our team continues to serve consistently great food alongside fabulous service.

CrabShack in Worthing has been named the Best Sussex Restaurant at the BRAVO awards for the third year in a row. Photo: Contributed

“What sets us apart I think is our consistency of food quality and great service, good value, and great location.”

The BRAVOS organisers said: “Worthing’s CrabShack claims the best Sussex restaurant crown with an unprecedented third consecutive win! This charming seafront spot delivers laid-back beachy vibes and delicious flavours. Known for its ‘fresh off the boat’ seafood, CrabShack offers a daily-changing menu featuring seasonal highlights and traditional classics, all buoyed by a top-flight wine list. A beloved local gem and unique South Coast destination, it’s even on Rick Stein’s ‘must-visit’ list. You’d be mad to miss out!”

The Brighton Restaurant Awards Vote Online (BRAVOS) have smashed all previous records in 2025. With 72,911 votes cast by food lovers across the city and beyond – this is the BRAVOS’ biggest year yet.

Six weeks of essential building work at CrabShack is due to finish this week. Builders have been replacing its steel work, which had gradually corroded due to the sea air. It has remained open for most of this time, with reduced outside seating.

The CrabShack is nearing the end of building work. Picture: Katherine HM

The building work, which has also seen the CrabShack sign made larger, saw the restaurant’s canopy taken down, but this is due to be replaced this week.

CrabShack is rated as the fifth best restaurant in Worthing on Tripadvisor, out of 299 venues.

Second place in the category was Terra Restaurant, nestled within historic Tottington Manor in the beautiful Sussex countryside at Henfield. The organisers said Terra offers breathtaking views of the South Downs and a warm, inviting atmosphere.

The Flour Pot Bakery, which has branches in Worthing, won the Best Brews and Bakes category at the awards.