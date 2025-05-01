Public shock and sadness as Horsham pub landlord announces he is to quit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Horsham pub landlord has announced he is to quit – and has prompted an outpouring of public shock and sadness.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Clayton, landlord of the Malt Shovel in Springfield Road, says he and his family are leaving the pub ‘after 12 wonderful years.’

He posted a notice on social media announcing his and his family’s departure from the pub – a renowned music venue – but said he would not discuss the reasons although ‘it is not what we wanted.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have raised our five children here, made many new friends and harvested a wealth of irreplaceable memories. The friends we have made, the musicians that have played here and the staff we have, and have had, have made these 12 years absolutely wonderful for us and our children.”

Landlords of the Malt Shovel pub in Horsham have announced they are leaving

He said he and his family looked forward to saying goodbye to everyone over the next couple of months.

One pub regular – Matt Pole – said: "My friends and I are absolutely devastated at the announcement. I've spent almost all of my adult life going to the Malt Shovel, and – without a shred of hyperbole – I've had some of the best nights of my life at that pub.

"Sam and Marie-Claire, and all their bar staff, always made us feel so comfortable and welcome. It felt like a second home. There are few proper, independent pubs left, and this was one of the very best. It will be an incredibly sad day when they say goodbye for good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others posted messages on Facebook. One said: "Live music in Horsham will never be the same. This is absolutely devastating. The Malt Shovel is and was my favourite place to play. Beautiful venue, beautiful people.” Another added: “Sorry to hear this. You really brought life into that pub.”

And another: “Absolutely gutted. By far the best music venue in Horsham. Had some fantastic nights with great hospitality.”

Another said simply: “It's a massive loss for Horsham.” And another: “Gutted. This is such a great pub and music venue for local musicians and will be deeply felt in the local community.”