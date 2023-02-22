Edit Account-Sign Out
Restaurants in Sussex: Trying out the new menu at Giggling Squid in Horsham

Having launched its first restaurant 20 years ago, Thai chain Giggling Squid now has 48 locations across the UK – including four in Sussex.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
3 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 4:44pm

Its first ever restaurant was in Brighton, and now there are Giggling Squids in Horsham, Chichester and Hove, too.

To celebrate the launch of the firm’s latest menu, I was invited to the Horsham restaurant for dinner.

My first impression is that it is beautiful. Pretty pink flowers line a trellis and the ceiling as you walk in, with the natural theme continuing through the garden-green seats and floral prints on the walls.

My husband called it boujie – and he’s right, the Insta crowd must go mad for taking pictures in here – but I loved the delicate designs, giving a subtle nod to Thailand with its more exotic climate.

Our friendly host seated us by the window, a perfect spot for watching the world go by and enjoying people-watching in Horsham’s busy East Street.

Presented with a fairly extensive wine menu it was hard to choose, but in the end I plumped for the Leefield Station Pinot Gris from New Zealand (£30.95 a bottle), which promised ‘fragrant aromas of yellow apples, grapefruit and green tropical fruits with a hint of ginger spiciness’. It didn’t disappoint, and was the perfect addition to the spices of Thai cuisine.

A basket of crunchy and moreish prawn crackers (£3.75) quickly appeared on our table, accompanied by a sweet chilli sauce.

And not long afterwards, the starters we’d chosen arrived.

I’d plumped for the Thai Spice Rice Balls (£6.25) which were red curry spiced rice balls with a mushroom and sweet water chestnut filling. Served with a Thai salsa of red chillies, orange segments, jicama and Thai shallots and a drizzle of tamarind chilli sauce, they were absolutely delicious. I loved how sticky they were.

My husband had a Giggling Squid favourite, the Salt and Pepper Squid (£7.99). He said it was the nicest squid he’d ever had – and he’s had a lot – so it was very high praise, indeed.

It was tough to pick main courses, as so much on the menu sounded so good, but I ended up choosing a Vegetable Massaman curry (£11.95) served with Jasmine rice (£3.50). It’s simmered in coconut milk and perfumed with cardamom, cinnamon and star anise with crunchy cashew nuts. The sauce is thick and unctuous, and I loved the unexpected addition of tofu in there.

My husband had the special Lamb Shank Massaman (£18.95) served with Sticky rice (£3.75). The lamb couldn’t have been more tender – it literally fell off the bone. He said he’d highly recommend it.

He was too full for pudding, but I took one for the team and ordered the Pineapple, Coconut & Mekhong Sorbet (£4.95). It’s the ice-cream version of a Thai Pina Colada with a dash of Mekhong (a favourite Thai spirit – bit like a whisky and rum combined). And it was exactly as described – a super refreshing way to end the meal, and it really did taste like a pina colada. I could have eaten a bucket-full.

We had such a nice evening in the Giggling Squid. It had a lovely, buzzy atmosphere, and the meal was tasty and served at a relaxed but not drawn-out pace.

We’ll definitely be back.

