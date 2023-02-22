2 . Gypsy - eight years old

Gypsy is a Patterdale Terrier cross who, unfortunately, lived a 'pretty hideous life' previously, having lived with two other dogs in a shed. Gypsy foster carer said she loves visitors and is 'a real people dog'. She likes to be outside if it is sunny but does feel the cold, and does not usually like to be out of bed before 8am. She loves her walks and is okay with familiar dogs, though she is fearful of other dogs and can react if they come too near. She is looking for a home as an only dog and cannot be rehomed with cats.

Photo: Arundawn