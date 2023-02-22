These rescue dogs are looking for loving homes in Sussex. Could one of them be the perfect match for you?
There are so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, so why not try opting for a rescue dog?
Each of these dogs at Arundawn Dog Rescue are looking for a home – including a litter of adorable puppies!
If you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Puppies - three months old
These puppies have been described by Arundawn as 'delightful and chunky'. The Labrador cross Bull Terriers are all males and the rescue said they will be the 'most amazing dogs' if the right families are found. An active and stimulating home is essential for each of these puppies. All puppies born with Arundawn leave at around 12 weeks, fully vaccinated, wormed, flea treated and with a neutering agreement in place.
Photo: Arundawn
2. Gypsy - eight years old
Gypsy is a Patterdale Terrier cross who, unfortunately, lived a 'pretty hideous life' previously, having lived with two other dogs in a shed. Gypsy foster carer said she loves visitors and is 'a real people dog'. She likes to be outside if it is sunny but does feel the cold, and does not usually like to be out of bed before 8am. She loves her walks and is okay with familiar dogs, though she is fearful of other dogs and can react if they come too near. She is looking for a home as an only dog and cannot be rehomed with cats.
Photo: Arundawn
3. Llama - three years, ten months old
Llama is believed to be a Chinese Crested Powder Puff cross. She was handed in to the rescue, 'unwanted and pregnant', just before Christmas. She has had a litter of healthy puppies and will be looking for her forever home once they have all moved on. Llama is very sweet and small and can live with other dogs and children.
Photo: Arundawn
4. Imogen - one year old
Imogen is a 'lovely young dog' who is about a year old. She is a complex character who is desperate to please, loves everyone and adores snuggling with another dog. She is looking for a home in a rural area as she is currently in an urban location and is really struggling with the lead walking and proximity of other dogs. She is, like many lurchers, desperate to greet and gets over excited in the process. She would like to be rehomed with another dog.
Photo: Arundawn