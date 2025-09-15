Review: This Indian restaurant in Shoreham has been nominated for a prestigious award - and it's easy to see why

A curry house in the quiet coastal town of Shoreham is making waves as one of the best in the country, having been nominated for a prestigious award.

This year’s Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards – a celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK – is taking place on Monday, October 6, at the London Hilton Park Lane.

The ceremony will be hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin.

Among the finalists is Calcutta 16, based on Shoreham’s High Street. The eatery has quickly built a reputation for its diverse range of flavours, from different parts of India, served with consistently excellent hospitality.

With a menu that blends North Indian classics and South Indian signatures, Calcutta 16 offers something far beyond your average curry house — and our visit confirms it's worthy of the hype.

On a rainy September afternoon, the trip to Calcutta 16 was a real morale-booster.

To start, I tried some of the South Indian street food classic named Chicken 65. Think calamari but chicken instead of fish!

This tasty and and addictive dish was deep-fried to golden perfection ad was a perfect way to wake up the palate.

The main event was something to behold. Brought to the table was the Jumbo King Prawn Jhinga, Tandoori Mixed Grill, Chicken Kurchan and Lamb Chattinadu – with side dishes of bombay potatoes, pilau rice and garlic naan

The Jhinga dish – cooked with fresh garlic, garam masala, courgette and finished with a special spice – demonstrated the chef's more delicate touch. It was an unusual but welcome addition to the meal that really satisfied the taste buds.

The sizzling mixed grill platter featured chicken tikka, lamb tikka, seekh kebab, chicken tandoori, and prawn. Each component was distinct and clearly marinated with care. This dish is a real crowd-pleaser and was bursting with flavour.

Perhaps a less commonly seen dish on UK menus, the Chicken Kurchan was a real-stand out for me. The sliced chicken was gently cooked with strips of red and green pepper in a thick, flavourful sauce. It was warming, satisfying, and beautifully spiced — rich enough for curry lovers, but light enough to keep you coming back for more.

Finally, the Lamb Chattinadu – a South Indian dish from Tamil Nadu – was lovely and flavoursome. Chattinad is made by toasting a number of spices with coconut and producing an aromatic masala that has a slight aniseed scent. The lamb is fall-apart tender, and the masala is one you’ll be scraping off the plate with naan.

During my visit, restaurant manager Sham Uddin told me: “We specialise in authentic Indian food. We've been here for a very long time and we've been recognised at different levels.

"We are very pleased to have been recognised for our efforts and the quality of service and food that we provide.

"It helps us keep going and keeps us motivated. Our food is very different to most of the Indian places.

"We try to bring the authenticity to the food. We try to bring the good flavours in, the authentic flavours of India.

"If you see our menu, it's got dishes from different parts of India. India is very diverse, so we try to bring in one food from every part.

"We have our chef specials while keeping the traditional, good old British menu as well.”

With its comforting and warm interior, welcoming staff, and a diverse menu, Calcutta 16 is a must visit for anyone living in, or paying a visit to, Shoreham.

Being a finalist in the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards is no small feat, and based on this meal, it's easy to see why it has been nominated.

Organisers of the event said that more than 1,300 restaurants and takeaways across the UK were put forward this year by diners and food enthusiasts.

Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture. Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised. Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success. Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience.”

To see a list of all the nominees in each category, visit: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/sussex-restaurants-listed-as-finalists-in-asian-restaurant-and-takeaway-awards-5297938