Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose global Home is at Chichester, West Sussex, achieved a sales performance in 2022 unequalled in the company’s 118-year history, it was revealed on Monday January 9, 2023 – and that is good news for local jobs and the economy.

In 2022, the year it revealed Rolls-Royce Spectre, the marque’s first ever all-electric model, Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 motor cars to clients around the world, an increase of 8% on the previous record of 5,586 set in 2021.

The record-breaking news is exceptionally good for Chichester. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a great British success story, making a vital contribution to the local and wider UK economies.With more than 150 new jobs created during 2022, 2,500 people, representing over 50 nationalities, are now employed at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. The marque’s headquarters is a nationally important centre for training and developing highly skilled craftspeople, engineers and creatives. Rolls-Royce also supports over 100 apprentices and graduate trainees, plus a similar number of internships every year.The Home of Rolls-Royce, which marks its 20th anniversary in 2023, remains the only place in the world where Rolls-Royce motor cars are designed and built, every one of them to order and each including Bespoke features specified by the client.

Rolls-Royce has acquired land to the east of the existing site to expand, modernise and upgrade its facilities, primarily to further increase its Bespoke capacity and capabilities.

The Home of Rolls-Royce near Chichester, West Sussex - where every Rolls-Royce motor car is made.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, these results confirm Rolls‑Royce Motor Cars as a great British success story. Our business is built on extremely strong foundations, and we have secured advance orders stretching far into 2023. And while we are not immune to global challenges and economic headwinds, thanks to our balanced worldwide sales strategy, we are cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be a strong year for Rolls‑Royce.“But none of this would be possible without our extraordinary team at Goodwood, and in our regional offices around the world – our global Rolls-Royce family. Their contribution extends beyond their exceptional skills, talents, knowledge and experience; it is their individual personalities and perspectives that give the marque its strength and character. Everyone shares the same extraordinary commitment to excellence and attention to detail, and a remarkable ability to rise to a challenge and turn ideas into reality. Above all, they are people who constantly strive for perfection, because they will not settle for anything less. I know that our founders would be proud to work alongside them – because I am, every day.”

At a press conference to announce the annual results, Mr Müller-Ötvös responded to a question from myself as to the expansion plans. He said: “The expansion proposals are currently in the planning and we are seeking approval for them this year with local authorities and one major part of that is also the complete new paintshop.”

He said the expansion would also greatly support Bespoke and Coachbuilding.

Asked if the expansion would lead to more jobs he responded: “We are already generating more jobs. Last year 150 more and I would not rule out more in any way. It very much depends on what kind of market demand we will see in the future for Rolls-Royce motor cars. Personally I am quite optimistic about what will happen in the future and that is also the reason for the expansion plans. We regularly take on more people here year by year. So I think there is more potential for us and more jobs to come here in the future.”

But as a true House of Luxury, sales are not the marque's primary measure of success: Rolls‑Royce is not and never will be a volume manufacturer. Bespoke is Rolls-Royce and the value of the marque's unrivalled Bespoke commissions was higher than ever. Clients' requests for exquisite, often personalised features are becoming ever more imaginative and technically demanding – a challenge the Bespoke Collective of specialist designers, engineers and craftspeople based at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood enthusiastically embrace.As well as some incredible individual Bespoke commissions and Collection cars, Rolls-Royce unveiled the next chapter of the Boat Tail coachbuilt commission – one of just three that have been, and ever will be made. Coachbuild represents the apex of the marque's craft and is a key element in the company's long-term strategy; the next projects are already in development.The ever-expanding, almost endless possibilities offered by Bespoke also support the marque's record profitability achievement in 2022, with clients now willing to pay around half a million Euros for their unique Rolls-Royce motor car. As befits a House of Luxury, Rolls‑Royce is steered by profit contribution, not by volume, with scarcity and rarity essential to further build and maintain the marque's exceptional brand strength.The USA was once again the marque's largest overall market as a new generation of younger American entrepreneurs, wealth generators and job creators were drawn to Rolls-Royce for the first time.Greater China remains of crucial strategic importance to the marque, as its second-largest market globally. Significant success in Shanghai and Beijing, as well as in 'New Tier One' cities such as Hangzhou and Shenzhen, supported a balanced sales picture across the region. Ongoing headwinds resulted in a single-digit drop in sales overall, compared with the record result achieved in 2021, however, this could be counterbalanced by increased sales in other regions.Sales of Rolls-Royce motor cars in Europe reached new heights in 2022, despite the serious geopolitical challenges affecting the region. This included record sales in several individual markets including the UK and Germany.The Middle East is the marque's leading region for Bespoke commissions, with many unique creations of particularly extensive and individual personalisation. In 2022, Rolls-Royce opened an invitation-only Private Office in Dubai, the first outside Goodwood, bringing the Home of Rolls-Royce closer to the marque's local clients. Further Private Offices will be introduced around the world in the coming months and years.Asia-Pacific plays an important role in Rolls-Royce's global success, with strong sales growth in 2022. In Japan, a new class of successful entrepreneurs is increasingly investing in Rolls-Royce motor cars, while the highly dynamic market of Korea, has shown significant growth over the last two years, with the potential to become Rolls‑Royce's leading market in the region in the near future.Following its triumphant debut in October, the pre-order bank for Rolls-Royce Spectre, the world's first ultra-luxury electric super coupé, has exceeded the company's most ambitious expectations. First client deliveries will take place in the fourth quarter of 2023 – the marque's first step towards building only fully-electric cars by the end of 2030. Demand for all current Rolls‑Royce models remains exceptionally strong, with advance orders secured far into 2023.