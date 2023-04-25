Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
13 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

'Royal favourite' South Downs vineyard celebrates spring opening of new restaurant

A leading South Downs vineyard favoured by royalty is celebrating the spring opening of its newly-opened restaurant.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

The Rows and Vine restaurant at the award-winning Ridgeview Vineyard in Ditchling has introduced a new menu to mark the occasion.

The vineyard itself is England’s leading sparkling wine producer having first established itself by the Roberts family in 1995.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its globally acclaimed wines are favoured by royalty and Ridgeview is the official producer of sparkling wine for Downing Street.

Most Popular
A new menu is showcasing the spring opening of Ridgeview's Vineyard's Rows and Vine restaurant. Ridgeview Wine Estate photography by Xavier BuendiaA new menu is showcasing the spring opening of Ridgeview's Vineyard's Rows and Vine restaurant. Ridgeview Wine Estate photography by Xavier Buendia
A new menu is showcasing the spring opening of Ridgeview's Vineyard's Rows and Vine restaurant. Ridgeview Wine Estate photography by Xavier Buendia

Its new Rows and Vine restaurant is showcasing its spring opening with a new menu featuring ‘small plates’ designed to share including pork fillet, burnt apple and seasonal greens; or Trenchmore Denver steak, pico de gallo and chimichurri.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fish dishes include Ditchling gin cured salmon with radish and dill; or pan fried trout, with courgette beurre blanc or moules marinière served with sourdough.

Also on offer are oysters with shallot vinegar, lemon and Tabasco served with two glasses of Ridgeview’s award-winning Blanc de Blancs.

Have you read? In pictures: Four-bedroom detached family home with three-bed cottage and an annexe

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oysters with shallot vinegar, lemon and Tabasco sare served with two glasses of Ridgeview’s award-winning Blanc de Blancs.Oysters with shallot vinegar, lemon and Tabasco sare served with two glasses of Ridgeview’s award-winning Blanc de Blancs.
Oysters with shallot vinegar, lemon and Tabasco sare served with two glasses of Ridgeview’s award-winning Blanc de Blancs.

New Horsham shop provides FREE prom dresses and suits for teenage school leavers

Potholed roads around Horsham condemned as ‘like a third world country’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are a variety of vegetable dishes such as Sussex ‘halloumi’ style, fennel, pak choi and apple; rolled Hispi cabbage, mushrooms and carrots, and grilled aubergine with sticky garlic ginger.

Desserts include rhubarb, basil, pink peppercorn crumble with vanilla ice cream or chocolate cheesecake with butterscotch sauce.

Related topics:EnglandSouth Downs