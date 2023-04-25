'Royal favourite' South Downs vineyard celebrates spring opening of new restaurant

A leading South Downs vineyard favoured by royalty is celebrating the spring opening of its newly-opened restaurant.

The Rows and Vine restaurant at the award-winning Ridgeview Vineyard in Ditchling has introduced a new menu to mark the occasion.

The vineyard itself is England’s leading sparkling wine producer having first established itself by the Roberts family in 1995.

Its globally acclaimed wines are favoured by royalty and Ridgeview is the official producer of sparkling wine for Downing Street.

Its new Rows and Vine restaurant is showcasing its spring opening with a new menu featuring ‘small plates’ designed to share including pork fillet, burnt apple and seasonal greens; or Trenchmore Denver steak, pico de gallo and chimichurri.

Fish dishes include Ditchling gin cured salmon with radish and dill; or pan fried trout, with courgette beurre blanc or moules marinière served with sourdough.

Also on offer are oysters with shallot vinegar, lemon and Tabasco served with two glasses of Ridgeview’s award-winning Blanc de Blancs.

There are a variety of vegetable dishes such as Sussex ‘halloumi’ style, fennel, pak choi and apple; rolled Hispi cabbage, mushrooms and carrots, and grilled aubergine with sticky garlic ginger.