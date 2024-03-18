Findon Vale Garden Centre has opened in Rogers Lane on the Findon Bypass – replacing Findon Garden Centre, which ceased trading on September 15.

The new garden centre announced on social media on Monday, March 4, that it had partially reopened but a major refurbishment will not be complete until next year.

A statement read: "Please be patient with us whilst improvements are being carried out and our staff are being trained and getting used to the site.”

A brand-new restaurant, with a state of the art servery, new lifestyle concessions and an extensive plant area are all planned, as part of the refurbishment.

Replying to questions from interested customers, the garden centre confirmed that a free children's play area is also planned.

A spokesperson added: “It is the main ethos of our company to provide an extensive choice of high-quality plants, as well as all your horticultural needs.”

Click here to read more about the garden centre or scroll down to see photos of how the new business looks from inside.

1 . See inside new West Sussex garden centre after partial opening - with major refurbishment to come We have taken a look inside Findon Vale Garden Centre, which has opened its doors to the public ahead of a major refurbishment Photo: Eddie Mitchell

