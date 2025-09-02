The decor in Marleyplaceholder image
Sneak peek inside Worthing's new Turkish restaurant ahead of official opening

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 12:04 BST
A new town centre restaurant is having its official opening this week.

Marley Turkish restaurant and bar has taken on the space previously occupied by Mangiamo in Chapel Road. It held a soft opening on Saturday, ahead of the launch tomorrow (Wednesday, September 3).

Owner Erhan Mutlu said: “It was so exciting for us, but we did and we’re so happy. Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will be opening fully and would love to welcome people to come along.”

Erhan is the main owner of the restaurant, and is working with his brother and cousin, as well as a business partner who have huge experience in the restaurant industry.

He added: “We aim to provide great Turkish food as well as with breakfast, burgers, kebabs and salads.”

