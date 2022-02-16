Slicks Sports & Bars Ltd has moved from Marine Parade — where it was based since the early 1970s — to the top floor of the old Beales department store in South Street.

Company director Mick Doabe said last month that staff were looking forward to ‘new beginnings and a fresh start’.

It was hoped the club would be ready to open by February 8 but they have been delayed.

Mick said the new venue is 'still very much in construction stage'. Photo: Steve Robards

A new opening date hasn’t yet been announced but progress is being made.

An application has been submitted to Adur & Worthing Councils for a new premises licence, to allow the sale of alcohol, provision of regulated entertainment and the sale of late night refreshment.

The club also hopes to play live and recorded music.

If approved, the club would be able to sell alcohol, and provide 'regulated entertainment', from 9.30am to 12.30am, the following morning, from Monday to Sunday.

Mick Doabe is the company director for Slicks Sports & Bars Ltd. Photo: Steve Robards

Late-night refreshments would also be provided from 11pm to 12.30am, seven days a week..

The opening times, every day, would be 9am to 1am.

The consultation closes on Thursday, March 10. A committee hearing has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, March 30.

Speaking last month, Mick said: "We obviously survived the pandemic, lockdowns and the expense of moving to new brighter premises so you can imagine how much of a struggle this has been. The last two years have been challenging to say the least.

On offer will be five snooker tables, 12 English pool tables, six American pool tables, four dart boards and a sports bar showing live football. Photo: Steve Robards