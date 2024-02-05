Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jen – known as Charity Shop Girl – was at Guild Care in West Street on Thursday after earlier opening a new charity store in Worthing.

The second-hand fashion stylist is a keen advocate for charity shopping and is getting more well known due to her collaborating with a number of brands to promote their products.

She has more than 91,000 followers on Instagram and more than 80,000 on Tik Tok.

She has more than 91,000 followers on Instagram and more than 80,000 on Tik Tok.

Social media influencer Jen Graham - known as Charity Shop Girl - has a rummage in Horsham's Guild Care store in West Street. SR24020201 Pic SR Staff

Bargain-loving Jen recently featured on ITV’s This Morning where she talked about her love of charity shops and showcased some of the ways people can shop for key events during the year much more cheaply.

She is a key advocate of sustainable fashion and buys a lot of her items from charity shops or pre-loved stores such as Vinted.

On her visit to the Horsham Guild Care store Jen said: “I’ve come down to have a rummage and also support the incredible work this charity does.”

Also at the store was Adam Ryder, Guild Care retail director, who welcomed Jen to the recently-opened shop which is open seven days a week from 9am-5pm and from 10am-4pm on Sundays.