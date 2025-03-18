Worthing’s town centre manager is fearing for the future of the high street due to constant roadworks, which she feels is putting off visitors.

Hannah Manzaroli – manager of the Worthing Business Improvement District (BID) – said the organisation is ‘having no end of problems’ with the Worthing Heat Network that is been installed.

Ms Manzaroli said low-carbon energy company Hemiko – which was selected to develop the Worthing Heat Network – has amended and delayed some of their plans ‘with no consultation’.

"All of the things that have been agreed with us before, they're just changing every week,” she said.

"Some of our businesses are 80 per cent down and it's also come at the same time as the car parking changes – where you pay on arrival instead of when you leave.

"This means that we are not able to encourage people to stay a bit longer. You also have an app and Wi-Fi is terrible in this area as well. So that's an issue.

"So all of these things are kind of happening all at the same time. And also parking charges are going up too. So, the traders are just really suffering at the moment."

In response, Hemiko – an investor, developer and operator of low carbon heat networks – said it ‘acknowledges the challenges’ that local businesses in Worthing are facing in the ‘current economic climate’.

A spokesperson added: “Hemiko is committed to supporting the local economy and keeping any disruption from our construction works to an absolute minimum.

“We would like to clarify that any extensions to the works have been due to extraordinary circumstances to ensure health and safety of staff and residents.

"Other programme changes have resulted from consultation with local stakeholders to avoid conflicts with local events. We understand the importance of keeping businesses informed and will continue to improve our communication efforts.

"We have implemented a range of measures to thank residents and businesses whilst we complete these works, including offering days of free parking and bus travel in town. We are working closely with Worthing Town Centre BID and businesses to agree what further support Hemiko can offer.”

The developer encouraged any residents or businesses with concerns to ‘reach out to us directly’ at [email protected].

Ms Manzaroli, meanwhile, drew reference to a package of new laws will tackle anti-social behaviour, shop theft and street crime.

The Crime and Policing Bill, which is central to the government’s Plan for Change and Safer Streets mission, was introduced on February 25 and ‘begins its journey to becoming law’. It has been described by the government as ‘one of the biggest legislative updates to policing for decades’.

However, the town centre fears that – by the time the law changes are introduced – some businesses may already have closed as a result of the strain caused by roadworks and car parking payment issues.

She explained: “Businesses are suffering in Worthing. We are worried there is a chance that a lot of businesses won't survive.

"We are really good for not having many empty shops in Worthing – we've got really good rates of that.

"But we think that's going to change because every single month we're getting more and more empty shops. House prices have also dropped in Worthing, which has never happened before.

"So we're just concerned that maybe the council is not listening and that we need to do more to listen to businesses. There's constant roadworks happening and people are getting stuck in traffic all the time. And it's really putting people off.

"We feel that maybe Hemiko or the council should be doing something to mitigate the losses to the businesses.

"We understand the budget situation with the council but it feels like the BID are being forced into a position where we're having to help the town and do things that aren't really our job to do."

Worthing Borough Council also issued a statement, in response to these claims.

A spokesperson said: “We have been regularly meeting with Worthing Business Improvement District’s (BID) representatives since the Worthing Heat Network project began to understand their concerns and, where possible, make compromises with Hemiko to reduce the disruption caused by the construction of the network.

“We are arranging a separate meeting with representatives of the BID to discuss their latest concerns and work more closely together with Hemiko and us to mitigate any potential future impact on businesses in the town centre.

“Hemiko also holds monthly sounding board meetings with various stakeholders across the town to provide construction updates and take onboard feedback. The BID is always invited to these meetings and we really value their input and insight into how the town centre’s hard-working businesses might be impacted by the works.

“We recognise that the current climate for high street businesses is challenging and are committed to doing as much as we can to help the town centre thrive.

“Some of the BID’s requests are not within our gift – business rates are set by the government and West Sussex County Council makes decisions on road closures, for example.”

The council said it ‘wants to continue our close partnership’ with the BID and ‘ensure the many positives of the heat network are not undermined by these concerns’.