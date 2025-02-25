A package of new laws will tackle anti-social behaviour, shop theft and street crime, the UK Government has announced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crime and Policing Bill, which is central to the government’s Plan for Change and Safer Streets mission, was introduced on Tuesday (February 25) and ‘begins its journey to becoming law’. It has been described by the government as ‘one of the biggest legislative updates to policing for decades’.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “For too long communities have had to put up with rising town centre and street crime, and persistent anti-social behaviour, while neighbourhood police have been cut. And for years too little has been done to tackle the most serious violence of all including knife crime and violence against women and children."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after Worthing was identified as the shoplifting capital of the UK, with 23.2 incidents per 1,000 residents. Crawley ranked sixth in the Accu Components study with 16.6 incidents per 1,000 residents.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “For too long communities have had to put up with rising town centre and street crime, and persistent antisocial behaviour, while neighbourhood police have been cut. And for years too little has been done to tackle the most serious violence of all including knife crime and violence against women and children." (Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The police since reported on social media that officers have been out and about in Worthing to ‘offer advice, reassurance and support’ after ‘incidents of shoplifting’.

Police community support officers have also conducted patrols in Adur and Worthing hotpsots where youth anti-social behaviour is an issue.

An Adur and Worthing Police post read: “Officers spoke with members of the public, as well as retailers who have been experiencing incidents of shoplifting to offer advice, and provide reassurance and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can report online or via 101. In an emergency call 999.”

The study found that many of the worst-hit areas are ‘not the country’s largest urban centres’ but ‘rather mid-sized cities and towns’.

For Worthing, the researchers said: “Retailers in this Sussex town are facing a growing issue with theft, making it the worst place for shoplifting in the UK.”

For Crawley, they added: “This commuter town near London isn’t just dealing with airport traffic – shoplifting is on the rise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news that Worthing is worst place in the UK for shoplifting struck a cord among Herald and Sussex World readers.

In response to our Facebook post, former retail worker Lesley Ward wrote: “Having recently retired from 27 years of working in retail in Worthing, I can assure the doubters that it is the worst it has ever been in town.

"Prolific regulars known to police. Staff scared because they may be attacked. The list goes on.”

Jane Stevens, who works in a charity shop, said she was ‘not surprised’, adding: “We get stuff stolen all the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Thomas wrote: “Rather topical this for me, my wife and I literally saw a woman run out of a shop with a trolley full of items at the weekend. Closely followed by the poor shop assistant.

“Sadly I don’t think this gets treated like a proper crime nowadays, I would imagine due to a lack of police resources so having to prioritise.”

Adam Hurley said Worthing has become a ‘soft touch town’. He added: “People come from rough areas where security is tighter and it is like taking candy from a baby.

"When I go on holiday in the West country I don't see any of this. We are on a downward trajectory and heading towards a point of no return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need more security and they should not be afraid of taking thieves down hard and heavy. There is literally nothing to dissuade criminals, they don't even care about themselves enough. Even prison is no deterrent, not that many end up there.”

Some people raised the suggestion that Worthing is ranked as the worst because people in the West Sussex seaside town are better at reporting shoplifting.

The Great Little Farmers' Market CIC ·left a comment, which read: “We hold artisan markets in Worthing town centre and it’s not as bad as all these comments make out.

"There are some lovely local independents, the coffee shops are run by local people. There is a shoplifting problem but it’s the same everywhere now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please big up Worthing and go into town and shop! If you don’t then it will go downhill and there are many worse places to live!”

The new Crime and Policing Bill will also include measures to address the highest-harm crimes impacting society, such as knife crime, violence against women and girls, cybercrime, child sexual abuse, and terrorism.

A government statement read: “In new measures announced today, police will be given enhanced powers against theft of mobile phones – no longer needing a warrant to search properties where stolen items have been electronically geolocated.

“Under the new warrantless powers of entry, officers will be able to enter premises identified by electronic mapping if stolen items are believed to be there and it is not practicable to obtain a warrant from a court. This can be done through a ‘find my phone’ app, WiFi access points, Bluetooth, mobile network technology or tracking devices attached to any other possession or vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will support the police to act swiftly in the ‘golden hour’ of investigations, which is particularly crucial for investigations into theft, helping to provide swifter seizures of stolen property and providing a better service to victims.

"The new bill will help tackle the crimes that matter most to communities but have been ignored for too long. The new laws will be backed up by the recruitment of 13,000 extra neighbourhood policing roles, with a named officer in every community.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper added: “That is why the new Crime and Policing Bill is about taking back our streets and town centres, restoring respect for law and order, and giving the police and local communities the support and tools they need to tackle local crime.”

The government said the new bill ‘places significant focus on protecting high streets’, adding: “The effective immunity for shop theft of goods below £200 will be scrapped and retail workers will be better protected from assault.”