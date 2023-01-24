A South Downs bakery has won a top award for teaching people how to make their own bread.

The Artisan Bakehouse at Ashurst has been voted ‘Bread Making School of the Year’ in The Corporate Livewire Global Awards 2022/23.

The independent family owned business was launched 10 years ago by husband and wife team Les and Louise Nicholson.

"We offer a range of bread making classes for all levels and offer both in person hands-on classes here in Ashurst and we also have a range of online masterclasses,” said Louise.

Les and Louise Nicholson, owners of the award-winning Artisan Bakehouse in Ashurst

Their workshops include an introduction to bread-making; sourdough and slow fermentation with international baker and author Emmanuel Hadjiandreou; gluten-free breadmaking; pastry making – and more.

The Bakehouse also hosts chocolate making masterclasses with Sussex based chocolatier Mike Noble.

Les and Louise first launched the business after returning to Sussex following an eight-year stay in rural south west France having previously given up corporate jobs to retrain as chefs.

While in France, Les developed a passion for making bread by traditional artisan methods.

The Artisan Bakehouse at Ashurst has won a top award

Once back in Sussex, they say, they “fell in love with the beautiful 16th century cottages, pretty gardens and woodlands” in Ashurst and set about creating what is now thier home and The Artisan Bakehouse.

