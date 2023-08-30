South Downs village post office to shut 'temporarily'
A South Downs village post office is to close next month for building works to take place.
Ashington Post Office – at the Co-op store in London Road, Ashington – will shut on Friday September 22 and is expected to reopen on Thursday October 26.
A Post Office spokesperson said that the temporary closure was necessary for ‘extensive building work at the premises.’
During the work nearest alternative branches are at Storrington Post Office in West Street, Storrington, and West Chiltington Post Office in Church Street, West Chiltington.
Post Office partner account manager Damien Haydock said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”