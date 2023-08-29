Fresh concerns are being raised that golf courses in Horsham and Crawley could be ‘decimated’ by housing developments.

Denis Taylor, a member of Ifield Golf Club, says that assessments of supply and demand for the sport in the area – now included as part of Horsham District Council’s Local Plan Review – are ‘inaccurate.’

He said: “By not taking the opportunity to set out an accurate assessment of golf in the area Horsham Disctrict Council could be setting up a chain of events which would decimate golf in this corner of Sussex.

"This could be the loss of Ifield golf course without mitigation and the loss of Cottesmore and Horsham Golf by predatory development or just withdrawal from golf altogether.”

Homes England want to build 10,000 homes on land west of Ifield. Photo Google

He said that the HDC study claims that the Horsham district has considerably more facilities than both national and regional rates and is currently deemed to be sufficient to meet demand.

He said the claim was unreliable because ‘outdated methodology’ had been used and a detailed local assessment was not carried out. “It could be giving false information to councillors who will be voting on the revised Local Plan,” he said.

He said Homes England – which wants to build 10,000 homes on land west of Ifield – had been misled in believing there was surplus golf provision in the district.

Denis, who has been a member of Ifield Golf Club for more than 50 years, said that he had drawn up his own report, using Sport England planning tools, which showed that the current golf supply is only 60 per cent of that reported by the district council.

“The report also shows that there will be 829 more golfers in the Ifield golf course catchment area in 10 years and 1,527 in 20 years. These figures show that future demand would require two or three new golf courses rather than it being met by current spare capacity as the HDC report suggests.”