East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa has been revealed as Sussex’s top spa.

The findings have been revealed by Europe’s leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com which totalled 27.12 per cent of all bookings made in Sussex this year.

In second place and third place and situated close by in the same region was Alexander House Hotel Utopia Spa and Chakra Spa at Crowne Plaza Felbridge Gatwick. With and South Lodge in fifth place on the list.

Abi Selby, founder of Spabreaks.com insists spa days are not only the perfect retreat for a special occasion, but also a way to improve mental and physical health with regular attendance.

Abi said: “Invest in yourself by prioritising your well-being and it will be the best decision ever made,” she says.

“Our unbeatable selection of top-quality spa hotels across the country means you’re never too far away from a day or night of luxury. Invest in prioritising your self-care and see the results come back in spades.”

Here are the top spa hotels in Sussex:

East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa, Uckfield

All rooms in this contemporary hotel overlook either the resort’s 18-hole championship golf course or the lush green South Downs countryside, setting the scene for a relaxing weekend getaway. To keep in shape, the hotel’s Health Club runs yoga, pilates and studio cycling classes, after which a refreshing swim in the indoor heated pool will be just the tonic. Besides an aromatherapy room and monsoon shower, the main event here are the luxury treatments, which range from an invigorating massage to a relaxing facial.

Alexander House Hotel Utopia Spa, East Grinstead

A sumptuous experience awaits romantic couples or close friends looking for the ultimate in relaxing escapism. With its lavish accommodation and captivating history, the Alexander House Hotel Spa lends itself to decadence and making lifelong memories. While active types will enjoy playing tennis or croquet, those seeking gentler exercise can enjoy meandering in the beautifully manicured gardens. The Utopia Spa’s Grecian-inspired water therapies, treatments and bespoke outdoor barrel sauna and hot tub are the perfect place to unwind and enjoy being thoroughly spoiled.

Chakra Spa at Crowne Plaza Felbridge Gatwick

Featuring modern décor and the convenience of a central location not far from Gatwick, you’ll look and feel revitalised after a break at this stylish hotel. After enjoying the local surroundings, relax into the holiday mode with a pampering spa treatment and use of the refreshing thermal facilities. The newly refurbished Chakra Spa has six treatment rooms including a dual room for couples or friends to relax and enjoy treatments together.

South Lodge, Horsham

This exquisite hotel has so much to offer in the way of beauty, service and activities, however The Spa at South Lodge is a destination in its own right. Designed with sustainability in mind, the spa lets the outdoors in as much as possible, so you can expect spectacular South Downs views from many vantage points including the indoor pool and relaxation space. Outside, the luxury continues, with an infinity edge pool, natural wild pool and a hydrotherapy pool. Inside, the spa has a superb thermal suite and 14 nature-themed treatment rooms to enjoy massages, facials and body rituals.

For more information or to book visit www.spabreaks.com or call 0800 043 6600.